Janmashtami celebrated nationwide

Hindus across the country celebrated Janmashtami, the auspicious birth anniversary of Lord Sri Krishna, yesterday.

Various programmes were organised in Dhaka and across Bangladesh. The events included Sri Bhagavad Gita Yajna (recitation), colourful Janmashtami processions, Krishna puja, religious discussions, kirtan, arati, distribution of prasad, cultural competitions, and cultural performances.

The main attraction, a grand procession, was brought out from Palashi intersection in the capital in the afternoon under the initiative of the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad and the Mahanagar Sarbojanin Puja Committee.

After the inaugural ceremony, the procession, like every year, passed through Jagannath Hall, Shaheed Minar, Doel Chattar, High Court intersection, Bangabazar, and Golap Shah Mazar before concluding at Bahadur Shah Park in Old Dhaka. Earlier in the morning, the Mahanagar Sarbojanin Puja Committee organised a Gita Yajna at the Dhakeshwari National Temple, seeking peace and prosperity for the country and the nation. It was conducted by Shankar Math and Mission from Sitakunda, Chattogram.

Additionally, the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) undertook a four-day programme marking Janmashtami. The activities included recitation of the Srimad Bhagavatam Gita, devotional songs and kirtan, bhog arati, distribution of maha prasad, discussion meetings, cultural programmes, and religious drama and kirtan mela.