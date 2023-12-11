Jan 7 national polls: Security beefed up across country

Police have started special drives across the country to keep the law and order situation under control ahead of the January 7 national election.

The drive against "illegal arms and narcotics" will continue till December 31, according to a notification signed by Nasian Wazed, additional deputy inspector general (operations), dated December 5.

The deputy inspector generals of all ranges, superintendents of police of 64 districts and commissioners of all metropolitan police have been asked to send reports regarding the drives to the Police Headquarters every day.

Enamul Haque Sagor, AIG (media) of PHQ, told The Daily Star that surveillance has been increased across the country.

Last week, while speaking to reporters, Mahid Uddin, additional commissioner (crime and operations) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said licensed firearms are also required to be submitted to designated police stations before the election. Police have also taken steps to arrest warrant-listed top criminals ahead of the elections.

The government has also strengthened security at the country's three international airports ahead of the election.

Border Guard Bangladesh has also started strict surveillance to prevent the smuggling of illegal arms.

The BGB will remain alert across the country to maintain law and order ahead of the national elections, said BGB Director General Maj Gen AKM Nazmul Hasan at a programme in Satkania upazila of Chattogram on December 5.

Additional members of armed police have been deployed there, said sources at the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh.

An additional 100 members of the Armed Police Battalion (APBN) are on duty at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

Similarly, 60 more APBN members have been deployed at Sylhet International Airport.

On the other hand, an additional 54 Ansar members are discharging their duties at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram.

According to sources, a meeting chaired by State Minister for Civil Aviation M Mahbub Ali at the Ministry of Civil Aviation reviewed the security of the airports.

On December 5, the ministry in a letter asked CAAB to follow a 12-point instruction to beef up the security at the three international airports.