Jan 7 election will set milestone in country’s democratic history: PM

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina today said she wants that the January 7 national election will be free, fair and neutral, setting a milestone in the country's democratic history.

"People will cast votes for their favourite candidates and make them victorious. That is our target," she said.

Hasina was delivering her introductory speech through a videoconference at the party's campaign rallies in five districts and one upazila from the AL Dhaka district unit office.

She said this election will widen the path of the country's advancement to further economic development.

All have to remember that this election is critically important for Bangladesh, she said. "Because many people want to play many games with Bangladesh."

The PM reiterated that those who do not believe in the spirit of the Liberation War, banned Joy Bangla slogan and Bangabandhu's March 7 speech, will just destroy the country.

"They will play ducks and drakes with the fate of the people of this country. So, our aim is to ensure that no one can play such game again," she said.

Hasina said people have to cast their votes peacefully for their desired candidates.

"Here, no one can resist anyone. I do not want any kind of confrontation," she said.

"Please cast your votes as you like, but I do not want any kind of disturbance. Let there not be any unwanted incident and everyone should show utmost patience. There should not be any confusion about it," she said.

She hoped everyone will cast their own vote peacefully. "And we have to maintain that environment."

She once again accused BNP-Jamaat of carrying out destructive activities, including in the railway sector. The people of Bangladesh have to reply to the mischief of BNP-Jamaat, she stated.

"We will be successful in January 7 election and the people will be victorious," she said.

She again urged the people to cast their ballots for "boat", the election symbol of Awami League, and ensure the party's victory in a befitting reply to BNP-Jamaat atrocities.

"Voting for boat is also necessary to continue the development momentum in the country. That's what we want," she said.

Hasina said Awami League has its candidates in nearly all constituencies and it has also opened the contest for the party's aspirants who failed to get nomination.

Later, she talked to a cross section of people from Gaibandha, Rajshahi, Tangail, Brahmanbaria and Cumilla districts and Sandwip upazila of Chattogram district.

She also witnessed colourful cultural programmes during the on-line event.