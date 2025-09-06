Jamuna river erosion leaves thousands homeless in Sirajganj’s Kazipur

With the water level of the Jamuna river rising, erosion has intensified along its eastern bank in Sirajganj's Kazipur upazila, leaving thousands homeless and in disarray.

Over the past two weeks, more than a hundred homesteads, mosques, madrasas, educational institutions and vast croplands have been washed away by the river, according to locals.

Residents alleged that despite repeated promises over the years, the authorities have yet to take any effective measures to curb erosion.

Officials at the Sirajganj Water Development Board (WDB), however, said a project proposal has already been prepared and that permanent measures will be taken once it receives approval and allocation.

Meanwhile, locals recently formed several human chains at the Noukaghat area in Chorgirish union, demanding sustainable measures to protect the erosion-hit char areas. They also urged the government to declare six unions in the erosion-prone region as a new upazila named "Jamuna".

Monir Mia, a farmer from the affected area, said, "In just a few days, erosion swallowed 30 bighas of my paddy field. I had to relocate my house twice within a month."

Former Natunapara union chairman Abdul Kader blamed unregulated sand extraction for accelerating the erosion. "Every day, 300 to 400 dredgers operate upstream, changing the river's course and triggering massive erosion here. Just last month, around 200 houses, markets, mosques and several hundred acres of farmland disappeared into the river," he said.

Faruk, secretary of the Communist Party of Bangladesh's (CPB) Kazipur upazila unit, said, "While thousands of crores are being spent to build embankments on the river's western bank, no initiative has been taken to protect the east. We demand urgent action."

Kamrul Hasan Golger, former chairman of Munsurnagar Union Parishad, said they have been deprived of all basic rights from the government for years as they live in the char areas of the upazila. "So, we demand a permanent embankment and a new upazila for the deprived," he added.

Kazipur Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Naima Jahan Sumaiya, who took charge only three days ago, said she is looking into the issue. She added that necessary steps will be taken to prevent erosion, and drives will soon be launched to stop illegal sand extraction.

When contacted, Hafizur Rahman, sub-assistant engineer of the Sirajganj WDB, said, "The erosion-hit area is vast. We have already sent a project proposal to the higher authorities. Once funds are allocated, permanent measures will be implemented."