Jamuna erosion takes serious turn in Sirajganj

River erodes 40 metres of riverbank protection in Chowhali

The Jamuna erosion has taken a serious turn, eroding at least 40 metres of riverbank protection work at Choudda Rashi area in Chowhali upazila of Sirajganj over the past couple of days, raising concerns of further damage.

According to the Water Development Board (WDB), the sudden erosion is due to the massive pressure of increasing water levels in the river.

Senior officials from the WDB and the upazila nirbahi office visited the affected areas yesterday and assured that protective work would be launched soon.

Chowhali UNO Md Mostafizur Rahman said around 40 metres of riverbank protection work eroded on Monday night.

"Most of the CC blocks and sandbags of the riverbank protection work had been stolen, weakening the structure. As a result, the riverbank eroded under the huge pressure of rising water," he said. "I have already visited the spot and informed the WDB to take preventive measures in the affected area."

Md Mokhlesur Rahman, executive engineer of WDB, said the board had already visited the spot. "The water level in the Jamuna has been increasing in the last few days. The river is hitting the bank in the affected area, causing a portion of the riverbank protection work to erode," he said.

He said preparations are underway to launch protection work using tubes in the affected area and that the work would commence soon.

The WDB had previously constructed the riverbank protection work to safeguard Chowhali town at a cost of Tk 107 crore in 2015. The sudden erosion now poses a threat to the Chowhali upazila headquarters, sources said.