Jamuna erosion displaces hundreds

Jamuna river erosion has taken a devastating turn over the past month in Chowhali, Shahzadpur, and Sadar upazilas of Sirajganj, devouring at least 100 homes, two primary schools, several hundred acres of cropland, and portions of riverbank protection infrastructure.

Locals now live in constant fear of losing their remaining homesteads and croplands as the erosion continues to intensify with the onset of monsoon.

In Chowhali upazila, over 50 homesteads, two primary schools, and large stretches of cropland have already been lost in Omporpur, Baghutia, and Sthol unions, according to locals.

"When people elsewhere were celebrating Eid-ul-Azha, we were busy shifting our houses and school from the riverbank," said Md Solaiman Hossain, a teacher of Agbianpur Government Primary School and a resident of Chowhali upazila.

Agbianpur village has been the hardest hit, with 40 to 50 residents left homeless as erosion worsened, he added.

Md Abu Daud, headteacher of Agbianpur Government Primary School, said the tin-shed school has been shifted half a kilometre away, but most students are unable to attend classes due to the relocation.

Md Jahangir Hossain, assistant primary education officer in Chowhali upazila, said Agbianpur Government Primary School in Omarpur union and Langolmora Government Primary School in Sthol union were devoured by the river over the past month and had to be relocated.

Chowhali UNO Md Mostafizur Rahman said, "The upazila administration has allocated four tonnes of rice for erosion victims."

UNO Md Kamruzzaman said dozens of houses and several hundred acres of cropland in Shahzadpur upazila have been lost as erosion has taken a serious turn in around 10 spots.

A similar situation prevails in Chongachha and Khokshabari unions of Sadar upazila.

Md Mokhlesur Rahman, executive engineer of the Water Development Board in Sirajganj, said geo-bags have been dumped in erosion-hit areas.

"Jamuna's water level has been rising over the last 11 days, causing erosion at various points. However, there is no damage within the flood-protected areas," he said.

He said the BWDB is working in Sirajganj Sadar and Shahzadpur upazilas, but the erosion-hit shoal areas under Chowhali upazila remain outside the flood protection coverage.

Contacted, Md Abdul Based, relief and rehabilitation officer in Sirajganj district, said, "We are observing the situation and waiting for reports from upazila administrations. Once we get the reports, we will take steps for the erosion victims."