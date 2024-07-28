Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Sun Jul 28, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Jul 28, 2024 02:13 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Jamuna basin: FAO gives silo, cattle feed to 15,110 families

UNB, Dhaka
Sun Jul 28, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun Jul 28, 2024 02:13 AM

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations has distributed silos and cattle feed to families across five districts of Jamuna River basin to mitigate the impacts of monsoon floods.

The project aims to safeguard livelihoods, reducing the adverse effects of climate-related disasters.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

As part of the project FAO, with the budget of nearly USD 600,000, is distributing silos for the safe storage of food grains, seeds, clean water and other valuable assets during the monsoon flood and 50 kilogrammes of ruminant concentrated feed to 15,110 vulnerable farming households engaged in livestock production.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

'সরকারের কথার সঙ্গে কাজের কোনো মিল নেই'

'চিকিৎসাধীন কাউকে এভাবে ধরে নিয়ে যাওয়ার বিষয়টি পরিষ্কারভাবে মধ্যযুগে ফিরে যাওয়ার মতো ঘটনা। জমিদারি আমলে জমিদারের লাঠিয়ালরা এসব করত। দুর্ভাগ্যজনকভাবে আমরা সেই যুগেই ফিরে গিয়েছি বলে মনে হচ্ছে।’

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

বিএনপি নেতাকে না পেয়ে এইচএসসি পরীক্ষার্থী ছোট ভাইকে ৫৪ ধারায় গ্রেপ্তার

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification