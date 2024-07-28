Jamuna basin: FAO gives silo, cattle feed to 15,110 families

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations has distributed silos and cattle feed to families across five districts of Jamuna River basin to mitigate the impacts of monsoon floods.

The project aims to safeguard livelihoods, reducing the adverse effects of climate-related disasters.

As part of the project FAO, with the budget of nearly USD 600,000, is distributing silos for the safe storage of food grains, seeds, clean water and other valuable assets during the monsoon flood and 50 kilogrammes of ruminant concentrated feed to 15,110 vulnerable farming households engaged in livestock production.