Jamson, Shafi new president, GS of RAC

Jamson Mahbub of Ekattor TV and Shafi Uddin Ahmed of Asian TV have been elected president and general secretary respectively of the Reporters Against Corruption (RAC), an organisation of journalists working with the Anti-Corruption Commission.

The new leadership was selected for one year through the annual general meeting and at a restaurant of the capital yesterday.

Mahbub Saikat, was elected the vice-president, Rabbi Siddiqui the joint general secretary and Syed Riyad the organising secretary.