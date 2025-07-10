Jamaat team heads to China tomorrow

A high-level delegation from Jamaat-e-Islami, led by its Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman, is set to begin a five-day visit to China tomorrow at the invitation of the Chinese government.

This marks the party's second trip to the country.

Jamaat Secretary General Mia Golam Parwar described the visit as "significant for both Jamaat and Bangladesh," noting its potential to strengthen economic and diplomatic ties with China amid the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Speaking to The Daily Star yesterday, Parwar said the nine-member delegation will hold discussions with various Chinese institutions, organisations, and the Communist Party of China.

The visit comes after a reception hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka on Tuesday evening, attended by Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen and Dr Shafiqur Rahman, both of whom addressed the gathering.