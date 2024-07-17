Jamaat-Shibir men trying to divert quota protest: DB chief

The additional commissioner of the detective branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police said today that activists of Jamaat-e-Islam and its student body Chhatra Shibir entered the halls of Dhaka University to turn the ongoing quota movement in an alternative direction.

"Jamaat-Shibir men entered the hall of Dhaka University. They are trying to turn the ongoing quota movement in an alternative direction by providing finance, food, and arms. They confined the hall provost, and students inside the hall," said Additional Commissioner Harun Or Rashid while talking to media in front of the Raju Bhaskarjo around 4:45pm.

"Police will not allow anyone to divert the movement in an opposite direction and lawful action will be taken against the responsible ones," the DB chief added.