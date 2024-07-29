Jamaat-Shibir intruded into quota protests

PM tells Spanish envoy

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday said "Jamaat-Shibir terrorists" initially kept a low profile within the quota reform protests and later emerged on the frontlines dangerously.

She made the remarks during a meeting with Spanish Ambassador to Bangladesh Gabriel Maria Sistiaga Ochoa de Chinchetru at Gono Bhaban.

PM's Press Secretary M Nayeemul Islam Khan briefed reporters after the meeting.

The prime minister accused them of attacking structures symbolising the government's achievements.

"All of our development symbols, which gave comfort and convenience to the masses, became their targets of destruction," she said.

Regarding the army's role in handling the situation, Hasina praised their patience and restraint.

She also mentioned that 21 Awami League members were killed in the unrest. Irrespective of party affiliation, the PM said she is helping all who were affected.

Addressing the demands of the quota reform protesters, she pointed out that the quota system was not in effect at the height of the protests due to a Supreme Court status quo. "What would be the logical basis of their demand at that time?" she questioned.

The prime minister assured that the government is taking effective steps to support the families of those killed and injured, including financial assistance and free medical treatment.

Ambassador Chinchetru appreciated the military deployment and curfew imposed to maintain peace and prosperity. "Everything is gradually improving now," he noted, according to PM's press secretary.