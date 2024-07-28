Jamaat-Shibir intruded into quota movement: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said Jamaat-Shibir terrorists initially maintained a low profile as they intruded in different guises into the quota reform movement, "but afterwards they appeared dangerously in the front cashing in on the movement".

She said this while Spanish Ambassador to Bangladesh Gabriel Maria Sistiaga Ochoa de Chinchetru called on her at the Gono Bhaban.

Prime Minister's Press Secretary Md Nayeemul Islam Khan briefed the reporters after the meeting.

Sheikh Hasina said the terrorists actually attacked the structures which are showcasing the government's successes along with easing the people's life.

"The terrorists attacked those structures," she said.

The attacks on the government's iconic structures were staged as her government was working for welfare of the people, she added.

She referred to the attacks on Covid hospital, metro rail, expressway, Setu Bhaban, disaster management building and data centres, etc.

"All of our development symbols, which gave comfort and convenience to the people, were their target of destruction," she said.

Talking about the army deployment, the prime minister said army personnel showed restraint at the highest level on the ground.

She also said as per the information available to her, some 21 persons from her party, the Awami League, were killed in the mayhem.

Hasina said irrespective of party affiliation, she was helping all who were victims. "I am not considering their party affiliation at all while I am helping them."

Regarding the demands from the quota reform protesters, the prime minister at the height of the movement, the quota system did not exist in the country due to the status quo by the Supreme Court's Appellate Division on the High Court judgement that effectively reinstated the system.

"What would be the logical ground of their demand at that time," she said.

She also said the government was taking effective steps for the family members of deceased, and it is also financially assisting the injured persons and providing free treatment to them as well.

The Spanish ambassador appreciated the military deployment and imposition of curfew for the sake of peace and prosperity.

"Everything is gradually improving now," he said.

The envoy mentioned that he understood and appreciated the measures that have been taken for ensuring peace and progress.

"I saw everything on the television but could not understand those properly due to the language difference, but reading the newspapers, I am aware of the destructive activities and the destructions during mayhem," he said.

He also said he visited some vandalised places with Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud.

The envoy mentioned that the development that has taken place in the last 16 years in Bangladesh is clear to see.

"The development in the last 16 years is real thing which anybody can check. And this is verifiable," he added.

The ambassador the budget allocations in education, health sector and social safety net in Bangladesh confirms the sincerity of the government for the welfare of the people.

"... Many countries don't have these kind of budget supports," he added.

Ambassador-at-large Mohammad Ziauddin, PM's Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah and Senior Secretary of Foreign Ministry Masud Bin Momen were present.