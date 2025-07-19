Jamaat rally concludes at Suhrawardy Udyan

The national rally of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has officially begun at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan to press home the party's seven-point demand.

The programme officially commenced at 2:00pm, with recitation from the Holy Quran, at Suhrawardy Udyan which was teeming with thousands of party activists from various parts of the country.

Supporters continued to arrive at the venue in processions, chanting slogans and carrying banners in support of the demands.

Jamaat chief Dr Shafiqur Rahman is presiding over the rally.

The venue was fully packed with party supporters crowding nearby roads, as well as the Ramna Park.

Vehicular movement in the surrounding areas came to a complete standstill due to the massive gathering, forcing commuters to walk to their destinations.

Earlier in the day, the first phase of the rally began at 9:40am with a cultural programme.

Leaders and activists of Jamaat and its student wing, Islami Chhatra Shibir, participated in the performance.