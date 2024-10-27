Jamaat forms all-Hindu union committee in Rangpur

In a first, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islam has formed an all-Hindu committee in a Rangpur union yesterday.

Jamaat's Pirgachha Sadar Union Ameer Abdur Jabbar disclosed the names of the committee members at the party's union office. Pirgachha Upazila Jamaat chief Maulana Mostaq Ahmed also confirmed this to The Daily Star.

All 11 members of the committee are Hindus.

Bhabesh Chandra Barman, an assistant professor at Mirzapur Degree College in the district, has been made president and Bijon Chandra Das, a local pharmacy owner, general secretary of the unit.

Bhabesh did not pick up the call. Bijon confirmed his selection as general secretary.

Other members of the committee include Taposh Chandra Roy, a lecturer at Devi Choudhurani Degree College; Sudharanjan Barman, president of Kismat Jhinia Sanatan Sangha; and Prabhash Chandra Barman, an assistant teacher at Deuti School and College. They have been made vice-president, assistant secretary and treasurer respectively.

Before the announcement, Jamaat leaders held a meeting with the local Hindu community. Hafiz Idris Ali, Jamaat's organising secretary of the unit, organised the meeting where the party's Rangpur district unit Secretary Maulana Enamul Haque was the chief guest.

About 200 members of the Hindu community, including Hindu-Buddha-Christian Oikya Parishad leader Bhavesh Chandra Barman, were present at the meeting.

The committee is likely to get more members, who will be Hindu as well, a source present at the meeting said.

Contacted, Jamaat's Publicity and Media Secretary of Dhaka City (North) Ataur Rahman said anyone, even non-Muslims, working for the protection of the country's independence and sovereignty can become Jamaat members if they abide by the party rules and its political decisions.

"Jamaat ensures equal rights for all in terms of civil rights. As a political party, Jamaat has an ideological stance, but this ideology is separate from civil rights. Jamaat does not believe in depriving individuals, groups, or parties of their civil and political rights," he said, adding that this is clearly stated in appendix 11 of their party charter.