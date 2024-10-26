Jamaat-e-Islami forms Hindu committee in Rangpur’s Pirgachha

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has established a committee today comprising leaders from the Hindu community in Rangpur.

The committee, formed by the Pirgaccha Sadar union branch, was announced by Abdur Jabbar, ameer of the union's Jamaat unit, at their office.

Maulana Mostaq Ahmed, upazila Jamaat ameer of Pirgaccha confirmed the formation of the Hindu committee.

Bhavesh Chandra Barman, assistant professor at Mirzapur Degree College, was appointed as president, and Bijon Chandra Das, a local pharmacy owner, as general secretary.

Other committee members include Taposh Chandra Roy, lecturer at Devi Chaudhurani Degree College, as vice president; Sudharanjan Barman, president of Kismat Jhinia Sanatan Sangha, as assistant secretary, and Prabhash Chandra Barman, assistant teacher at Deuti School and College, as treasurer.

The committee's formation followed a meeting organised by the union Jamaat's Organisational Secretary, Hafiz Idris Ali, with Maulana Enamul Haque, Jamaat secretary Rangpur district, as the chief guest.