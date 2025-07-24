Jamaat does not want weak polls

Its Ameer Shafiqur tells Sylhet rally

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman yesterday said they do not want a weak election or a fragile democracy.

"We want an election that is fair, transparent, and free from muscle power and black money…," he told a party rally in Sylhet's Beanibazar.

He hopes that the next national election will be held early next year.

Shafiqur said they understand that delaying the election may cause some complications. "However, we don't want a premature delivery. A baby born at 10 months and 10 days is naturally healthy and strong. But one born at six months needs to be kept in an incubator and may remain weak for life. We don't want such a weak election or a fragile democracy."

Jamaat wants to see democracy built on a strong foundation, he said, adding that reforms are essential for that.

The party has called for holding the local government polls first to reduce public suffering, the Jamaat chief said.

Shafiqur alleged that Tk 26.58 lakh crore had been siphoned off from the country over the past 16 years.

"Those who ruled the country had to flee along with their party members, but no responsible Jamaat leader has fled."