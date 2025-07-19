Jamaat chief collapses twice, continues to speak

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman collapsed twice while speaking at the party's rally today at Suhrawardy Udyan.

He had gotten back up after collapsing the first time around 5:20pm but had begun to speak, but fell down again within a minute or two.

He continued addressing the rally while seated on the stage, while doctors checked on him.

He said, "If we get the opportunity to govern Bangladesh, we will strive to serve you instead of becoming masters."

Jamaat's media wing in a Whatsapp message told The Daily Star around 6:30pm that the Jamaat chief was stable after being taken to a hospital shortly after the rally. "The doctors there have confirmed that his blood pressure and blood sugar were normal."