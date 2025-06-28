Jamaat announces programmes to mark July uprising anniversary

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has rolled out a series of programmes spanning from July 1 to August 8 to commemorate the first anniversary of the July mass uprising.

Party Secretary General Mia Golam Parwar unveiled the schedule during a press briefing at the Jamaat central office in Dhaka's Moghbazar today.

The programmes will begin on July 1 with prayer sessions at all Jamaat branches across the country in memory of those killed, injured or disabled during the protests.

From July 2 to 4, party leaders and activists will distribute food among the poor, orphans, and the destitute.

Between July 8 and 15, they will visit families of those affected in the uprising and hold prayer sessions and discussions.

A special prayer session and discussion meeting in memory of Abu Sayed is scheduled for July 16 in Rangpur.

On July 19, the party's Ameer will attend a national rally at Suhrawardy Udyan and an event organised by families of the martyrs.

From July 20 to 24, seminars and symposiums will be held, then from July 25 to 28, documentary screenings and cultural programmes will take place, and on July 29 and 30, discussion meetings will be held by women and female students.

A national seminar will be held on August 1, along with the launch of English and Arabic translations of the Shaheed Memorial, according to Jamaat.

From August 1 to 3, students will organise a photo exhibition.

On August 5, countrywide mass processions will be held, through participations in national and local state programmes.

From August 6 to 8, Jamaat will organise discussion meetings initiated by journalists, teachers, doctors, lawyers, engineers, and Islamic scholars.