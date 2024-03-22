Jailing Journo UNO summoned

Nokla UNO summoned

The Information Commission has summoned Nokla Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sadia Ummul Banin in Sherpur to explain her alleged non-cooperation with a local journalist who sought information from her office under the Right to Information Act.

The UNO will have to appear before the commission on April 2, information ministry sources said.

The order came following an inquiry by Shahidul Alom Jhinuk, a member of the commission and a former district judge.

Shafiuzzaman Rana, 45, Nokla correspondent for Bangla daily Desh Rupantor, was jailed for six months by a mobile court, led by Shihabul Arif, assistant commissioner (land), for "misconduct" while seeking information at the UNO office on March 5.

He was, however, released from jail eight days later, after the incident sparked outrage among various journalist organisations. "We have no jurisdiction over the mobile court process. So, we summoned the UNO, not the AC (land) as he is not part of this process," said an official of the Information Commission Secretariat.