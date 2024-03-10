Bangladesh
Jailing of journo: Info commissioner now in Sherpur for enquiry

Journalist Shafiuzzaman Rana

Information Commissioner Shahidul Alam is now visiting Sherpur to have a detailed enquiry regarding a journalist who was sent to jail for allegedly misbehaving with a government official.

"He [Shahidul Alam] went to Sherpur today [on Sunday ] and will stay there tomorrow to have a detailed enquiry, Information Commission Assistant Director (Publicity and Publication) Liton Kumar Pramanik told The Daily Star.

"The commissioner will also visit jail and meet concerned persons. He will submit a report following his return," Liton said.

Mobile court jails journo for ‘misbehaviour’ with UNO

On March 5, journalist Shafiuzzaman Rana, 45, the Nakla correspondent for Bangla daily Desh Rupantor, was sent to six months in jail for allegedly misbehaving with a government official and an office staffer while trying to collect information from the UNO office in Nakla.

