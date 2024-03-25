Jailed in Malaysia: Three Bangladeshi workers released

Malaysian police released the three Bangladeshi workers who were arrested on March 21 after they lodged a complaint to the Labour Department of Malaysia.

However, the three workers are now concerned about their safety and well-being.

Malaysian Socialist Party (PSM), which has been supporting jobless, unpaid, and indebted Bangladeshi workers in the country, confirmed this to the media yesterday.

Dang Wangi Police Station arrested Jahirul Islam, Maruf Hossen, and Mofiz Sheikh, who were among those who filed complaint to the labour department and police against their employing companies -- Suria Harmoni Resources SDN BHD and Beaks Construction SDN BHD.

M Sivaranjani, head of PSM's head of labour bureau, in a statement, said the three workers were released by the police on bail but were asked to appear in court tomorrow [Monday]. PSM lawyers are trying to ascertain the reason why they should be present in court unless that is an attempt to charge them.

"PSM views the arrest as a form of intimidation to create fear among the other workers who, in recent weeks, have lodged numerous police reports against the employer for multiple offences," Sivaranjani said.