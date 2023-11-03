The nation is observing the Jail Killing Day today paying rich tributes to four national leaders who were brutally murdered inside the Dhaka central jail on November 3, 1975.

The four Liberation War heroes -- Syed Nazrul Islam, acting president of the Bangladesh government in exile in 1971, Tajuddin Ahmad, prime minister of the same government, M Mansur Ali, finance minister, and AHM Qamaruzzaman, minister for home affairs, relief and rehabilitation -- were killed by some army personnel.

They were assassinated 79 days after Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members were killed on August 15, 1975.

To observe the day, Awami League and different other political parties have drawn up programmes across the country.

The national and AL flags will be flown at half-mast at the party's central office on Bangabandhu Avenue, Bangabandhu Bhaban and its unit offices across the country today, reports BSS.

AL leaders will place wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu at Bangabandhu Bhaban in Dhanmondi at 7:00am. Wreaths will be laid at the graves of Nazrul, Tajuddin and Mansur at Banani graveyard around 7.30am. Prayers will also be offered there.

Floral wreaths will be placed at the grave of Qamruzzaman in Rajshahi. A milad mahfil will be held there.

The AL will arrange a discussion at the capital's Bangabandhu International Conference Centre at 3:00pm. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also the party president, will preside over the meeting.

Meanwhile, President Mohammed Shahabuddin and PM Hasina yesterday issued separate messages on the occasion of the Jail Killing Day, paying glowing tributes to the four national leaders.

In his message, the president said when Bangabandhu was imprisoned in Pakistan jail during the Liberation War, the four national leaders made outstanding contribution in forming the Mujibnagar government, devising war strategy and tactics, carrying out administrative activities, conducting the war, and keeping an eye on refugees to turn the Liberation War into a people's war in 1971.

He said the nation will always remember the contributions of the four national leaders with due respect.

Hasina in her message said the killing of the four national leaders were the sequel to the assassination of the Father of the Nation and most of his family members.

"The purpose of the killers was to break the state structure of the non-communal democratic Bangladesh and undermine our independence achieved at a huge cost," she said.