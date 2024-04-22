Jail, fine if Aedes larvae found in houses, offices: DNCC mayor

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam today said legal actions, including jail sentence and fine, will be taken if Aedes mosquito larvae are found in any house or office in his area after April 27.

The government and city corporation offices even will not be spared if mosquito larvae are found, Mayor Atiqul said.

The amount of fine will be increased, he said while addressing a month-long awareness campaign of DNCC to prevent dengue at Rupnagar in the capital.

The mayor said, "I want to send a clear message. We have already asked the local government to provide more magistrates.''

Mentioning that initiatives will be taken before the start of the dengue season, the mayor said, "Our entomologists have told us to go to the field from now on. That's why we took this step. It is a humble request to you, there is no need for jail sentence or fine or cases. Throw away the accumulated water once in three days. Clean the places where Aedes mosquitoes can breed.''

The DNCC started a mosquito eradication campaign in 54 wards simultaneously from today, said DNCC's Public Relations Department.