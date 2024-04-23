Jail, fine if Aedes larvae found in homes, offices

Warns DNCC mayor

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam yesterday said legal actions, including jail sentence and fine, will be taken if Aedes mosquito larvae are found in any house or office in DNCC areas after April 27.

Even the government and city corporation offices will not be spared, Atiqul said while addressing a month-long awareness campaign of DNCC to prevent dengue at Rupnagar in Dhaka.

The DNCC also started a mosquito eradication campaign from yesterday.