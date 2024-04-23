Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Tue Apr 23, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Apr 23, 2024 12:00 AM

Bangladesh

Jail, fine if Aedes larvae found in homes, offices

Warns DNCC mayor
Staff Correspondent
Tue Apr 23, 2024 12:00 AM

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam yesterday said legal actions, including jail sentence and fine, will be taken if Aedes mosquito larvae are found in any house or office in DNCC areas after April 27.

Even the government and city corporation offices will not be spared, Atiqul said while addressing a month-long awareness campaign of DNCC to prevent dengue at Rupnagar in Dhaka.

The DNCC also started a mosquito eradication campaign from yesterday.

