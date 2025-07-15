Jahanara Rahman passes away

Jahanara Rahman, wife of the late Dr Mujibar Rahman, passed away yesterday morning at her residence in Gulshan. She was 103.

She had been suffering from age-related illnesses.

A noted social worker, Jahanara was actively involved with various social and women's organisations.

She was also the mother-in-law of the late Dr Akbar Ali Khan.

She is survived by her son, Dr Ehsanur Rahman, and her grandchildren. Her daughter, Hamim Rahman, passed away several years ago.

Her namaz-e-janaza will be held at the Gulshan Azad Mosque after Johr prayers today. She will be laid to rest at Azimpur Graveyard.