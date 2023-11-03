Jagar Mishti of Kalapara: Around 100 years of tradition and goodwill

Jagabandhu Mishtanna Bhandar, located in the New Market area of Patuakhali's Kalapara, has been a place of delight for people in the region for nearly a century.

Known as Jagar Mishti across Dhaka, Barishal, and Patuakhali, the shop is named after its original owner, Jagabandhu Howladar, who passed away in 1991 at the age of 80.

Established in 1930, this sweet shop started in a tin shed house on a small scale but soon started to draw people from neighbouring villages and districts and went on to become extremely popular, especially among tourists visiting Kuakata.

The most iconic and popular item available at this store is the rasgolla, available in two sizes for a price of Tk 20 and Tk 30 each.

The rasgolla, made from chhana (a variety of local fresh cheese) derived from pure milk, is a small, round sweet item dipped in a hot sugar syrup, or 'ras', and kept that way till the temperature comes down. It is served along with the syrup.

At Jagar Mishti, the fresh rasgollas can be consumed a bit warm, while more commonly, the sweet is consumed after it cools down. It tastes a bit differently in the two cases. If warm, rasgolla is softer and will literally melt in your mouth, while when cold, it slightly hardens, but the sweetness and aroma remain the same -- heavenly.

Around 1,600–2,000 pieces of rasgollas are made here every day from scratch. Production is increased during the winter to cater to the higher demand.

Sharif Mohammad Neyamul Haque, a customer, said, "I fondly recall coming here holding my father's hand when I was a child. The sweet that is now priced at Tk 30 was Tk 2 when I first came here. Even though times have changed, the taste of Jagar Mishti has not."

Alongside the rasgolla, rasmalai, chhana, sandesh, baby sweets, kalojam, curd, nimki, and various other varieties of dry sweets are also available at the shop.

The business is currently being run by Nikhil Chandra Howladar and Chanchal Howladar, the sons of the founder.

"We have retained our father's business, which is intertwined with the history and heritage of this region," said Nikhil, the elder son.

Following their father's advice, the duo prioritises the quality of their products above all else.

"Without honesty and devotion, it would have been impossible to sustain this business for so many years. Though the prices have increased, we try our best to ensure that it is affordable," said Chanchal.

While the store employs around a dozen employees, the main confectioner is 65-year-old Srivas Kirtanya, who has been working here for the last 30 years.

"I was 30 years old when I joined this shop. I am teaching this art to my two daughters to work here in the future," he said.

"Jagar Mishti tastes better than sweets from other regions. The reason behind this is their use of good quality milk from local dairies," said Monowara Latif, UP member.

"No occasion is complete without sweets from Jagar Mishti. The fact that its goodwill has spread across the nation is a matter of great pride for us," she added.