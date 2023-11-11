Jagannath University VC Prof Imdadul passes away

Jagannath University Vice-Chancellor Md Imdadul Hoque died at a private hospital in Dhaka early today. He was 66.

He had been suffering from cancer and breathed his last around 5:30am while undergoing treatment at BRB Hospital, JnU proctor professor Mostofa Kamal told The Daily Star.

On September 12, he went to Singapore for better treatment after he was diagnosed with cancer. He returned to the country after a month as his physical condition improved.

Born in Pabna's Sadar upazila on July 1 of 1957, Prof Imdadul left behind his wife, one daughter and a host of relatives to mourn his death.

He was appointed as JnU VC on June 1, 2021.

Prior to that, he was a professor at botany department of University of Dhaka. He was also an elected dean at the faculty of Biological Sciences of the university from December 12, 2012 to June 1, 2021.

Moreover, he was the national correspondent for International Association for Plant Biotechnology (IAPB) and a visiting scientist at University of California, Riverside, USA.

A total of 80 from his research articles were published in various journals at home and abroad, said JnU press release.