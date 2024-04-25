Jabbarer Boli Khela today

3-day Baishakhi fair starts in Ctg

A three-day Baishakhi Mela started in the Laldighi Maidan area of the port city yesterday, on the occasion of Jabbarer Boli Khela.

Traders from different areas of the country have thronged the fair to display and sell their goods, particularly handicrafts.

With a mild to moderate heat wave sweeping the district, the visitors' turnout was very low on the first day.

The fair is a historic one being organised there for over a hundred years. Abdul Jabbar Saudagar, a merchant of Boxirhat hailing from Badarpati in Chattogram city, started this wrestling competition at Laldighi Maidan on Baishakh 12 in Bangla 1316 (1909 AD).

His aim was to prepare the young people for the anti-British movement by keeping them physically fit.

The fair, organised by Abdul Jabbar Smriti Wrestling Competition and Boishakhi Mela Celebration Parishad, will continue till Friday.

The wrestling competition will be held today.

It will be the 115th edition of the event.

A total of 100 wrestlers will participate in the competition.