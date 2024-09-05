Ivy sued over killing of RMG worker

Shamim Osman, Obaidul Quader also accused

A case was filed against former Narayanganj City Corporation mayor Selina Hayat Ivy, former lawmaker Shamim Osman and 130 named people on charge of killing a garment worker during the quota protests on July 20.

Minarul Islam, 29, was shot dead in Adamjee area during the protests.

His brother Nazmul Haque filed the case with Siddhirganj Police Station yesterday afternoon, said Abu Bakkar Siddique, officer-in-charge of the police station.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, former Narayanganj zilla parishad chairman Anowar Hossain, Ivy's younger brother and Jubo League leader Ahammad Ali Reza Uzzal, and former joint convener of BNP's Narayanganj city unit Ataur Rahman Mukul are among the accused.

Apart from the named accused, at least 200-300 people were made unnamed accused in the case.

Contacted, Ivy said, "I have been doing politics for the people. I have never treated any person on the basis of any party. My father never did bad politics either. But my younger brother and I are now becoming the victims of bad politics."