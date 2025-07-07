Ivy placed on 2-day remand, denied bail in separate case

A Narayanganj court today placed former city mayor Salina Hayat Ivy on a two-day remand in connection with a murder case filed over the death of a rickshaw-puller during last year's student uprising.

Senior Judicial Magistrate Moinuddin Kadir passed the order around 2:30pm following a hearing in which police sought a seven-day remand, said Inspector Kaium Khan, in-charge of the court police outpost.

On the same day, a separate Narayanganj court rejected Ivy's bail plea in a case filed under the Explosive Substances Act and for attempted murder, linked to another protest in Fatullah.

District and Sessions Judge Abu Shamim Azad rejected the petition, confirmed Public Prosecutor Omar Faruk Nayan.

Advocate Awlad Hossain represented Ivy in both hearings.

Ivy, currently in custody at Kashimpur Central Women's Jail in Gazipur, attended the hearings virtually.

According to court police, the remand petition in the rickshaw-puller murder case was submitted on June 30.

At the time, the defence informed the court that a bail petition was pending with the High Court and requested deferral of the remand hearing until a ruling was given.

The court then scheduled the remand hearing for July 7.

"We again appealed to suspend the remand hearing until the High Court gives its decision," said Advocate Awlad.

"We cited Article 111 of the Constitution, which obligates lower courts to adhere to High Court directives. Yet, the magistrate granted a two-day remand while the HC hearing is still pending. This is unprecedented in my legal career," he added.

Earlier, Ivy was interrogated for four days in connection with two other murder cases related to the protests.

According to case documents, rickshaw-puller Md Tuhin was shot dead on July 20 last year in the Shimrail area along the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway during protests.

On September 13, his wife Aleya Akhter Mim filed a murder case with Siddhirganj Police Station.

The case named 99 Awami League leaders and activists, including former Narayanganj-4 lawmaker Shamim Osman and Ivy, who is listed as the 11th accused.

In a separate incident on July 19 in Fatullah's Delpara area, another man, Md Sayed alias Chand Mia, sustained injuries during a protest.

He later filed a case accusing AL activists of attempted murder and use of explosives. Ivy's bail petition in that case was rejected today.

Following the ouster of the Awami League government on August 5 last year, Ivy -- a three-time elected mayor -- was removed from office by the interim government on August 19, along with other city mayors.

On September 3, she was first named as an accused in the murder case of garment worker Minarul Islam.

Ivy was arrested on May 9 this year from her residence in Deobhogh in connection with that case.

She is now accused in at least six cases filed over casualties during the July–August student movement.