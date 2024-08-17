It’s violation of human rights: Sarjis

Sarjis Alam, a key organiser of the Anti-Discrimi-nation Student Movement, has condemned the attacks and harassment during the observance of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's death anniversary as violations of human rights.

Hundreds of people, many armed with sticks, obstructed people from going to the historic Dhanmondi 32 residence of Bangabandhu to pay their respects on the 49th anniversary of the assassination of the independence hero and the massacre of his family.

Journalists, along with citizens, were barred from filming or taking photos of the incidents.

Speaking to the media at Dhaka University's Amar Ekushey Hall yesterday, Sarjis termed the incidents in different parts of Dhaka, including Dhanmondi 32, as "unexpected" and said these do not go with the "spirit of the mass uprising".

"In a viral video, we saw that a person of my father's age was made to perform squats while holding his ears; a person of my father's age was stripped; the phones of many people were checked; a woman of my mother's age was beaten up; and we witnessed various incidents of attacks on our journalist brothers and sisters," Sarjis said.

"Our uprising was against corruption and oppression. We want a Bangladesh where everyone will be able to speak, express their opinion, and work according to whatever ideology they believe in.

"We saw several such incidents where the students were involved. We do not know which ideology they hold, nor can we define them," Sarjis said.

The leaders of the platform sat on Thursday night and took two decisions, according to Sarjis.

The first decision was to expel any coordinator or co-coordinator from their team if they were found to be involved in Thursday's incidents.

Their second decision was to take whatever step was necessary as a "pressure group" to ensure legal steps against those involved in the incidents. Justice will be ensured through the two coordinators in the interim government.

"Those, who carried out incidents like stripping people or assaulting them, violated human rights. These incidents are not legitimate by any means," Sarjis said.

Speaking of the history of Bangladesh, Sarjis said the contribution of some people is undeniable and each of them should be remembered for their contribution.

"No one can be belittled deliberately for political purposes. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman should be given the respect he deserves; Similarly, Ziaur Rahman should be given the respect he deserves," he said.

PRESSURE GROUP, NOT AUTHORITY

Sarjis made it clear to the students that the Movement, which led the uprising that replaced the government of Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina with an interim administration headed by Professor Muhammad Yunus, was "not an authority, but a pressure group".

"Our clear message is that where the police, traffic police and other law-enforcing agencies come to, the students should hand over their responsibility and leave. They must go back to their educational institutions and classes," he said.

"The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement does not promote anything like searching hostels and hotels or forcing a professor to step down. We are not an authority. We are a pressure group. We can demand the removal of corrupt or power-abusing people, but we cannot force them to do it [resign]."

Sarjis alleged a large group of people have become fake coordinators or co-coordinators of the movement.

"We have even received information that a committee [of the movement] was formed in Uttara Sector 12. They went to a mosque and asked its governing body to resign.

"But we only gave committees in universities and other educational institutions. These people [fake coordinators] are doing things to fulfil personal and political objectives. We will decide on this platform after the interim government becomes stable.''