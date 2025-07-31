It’s time for this govt to declare its exit plan: Debapriya

Economist Debapriya Bhattacharya yesterday said the time has come for the interim government to announce its exit strategy, clearly outlining what it hopes to achieve before leaving office and what it will leave behind for the next administration.

"It is time for this government to present its end-of-task report… with the remaining time it has, it must state what it aims to achieve before its exit," said Debapriya, a public policy analyst and distinguished fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD).

Debapriya made the remarks at a seminar organised by a platform named "Democracy Dias" in the capital's Gulshan area.

"This should be conveyed through an address to the nation -- not just about the election date, but also about the expectations with which this government came to power, how it is fulfilling those, and what it is leaving behind for the next government."

He said any interim or caretaker government must consider an exit strategy, and the current government is no exception.

Debapriya warned that whenever politicians distorted the constitutional process to avoid peaceful transfer of power, the system collapsed and the worst sufferers were the politicians themselves.

"Be it after Ershad, or during the 1/11 period, or even in the case of Sheikh Hasina, politicians have suffered the most. They became the prime victims of the consequences," he said.

He noted that it still remains uncertain whether the next government will fully legitimise the actions taken by the current one, particularly in terms of reforms.