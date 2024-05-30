‘It’s their personal matter’

Says Quader on graft allegations against ex-IGP, former army chief

The offences of ex-IGP Benazir Ahmed and former army chief Aziz Ahmed are their personal issues and they will have to face the music, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said yesterday.

"Benazir was our IGP during the Awami League term. Now it's his personal matter. We cannot blame an organisation for that. When the matter came to light, the ACC started investigating. After the investigation, they will surely file a case," said Quader.

The AL general secretary said this at a press conference held at the AL president's political office in the city's Dhanmondi.

Responding to BNP's allegation that "Awami League created Aziz-Benazir," Quader said, "Who created Ashraful Huda, Rakibul Huda, and SP Kahinur? Who created the Hawa Bhaban? Did BNP carry out any trial against them?"

'LAW TO TAKE ITS COURSE'

Meanwhile, Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman yesterday said the government won't give protection to anyone and the law will take its own course.

He made the remarks to clarify the government's stance about graft allegations against former army chief Aziz Ahmed and ex-IGP Benazir Ahmed while talking to reporters after a meeting at the home ministry in Dhaka.

Earlier, he presided over the third meeting of the national committee formed to prevent accidents and ensure a safe working environment in mills, factories, industries, and commercial establishments.