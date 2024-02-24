‘It’s the best gift ever’

Local library gives free books to children to pick up reading habit

When education itself is a luxury for some children, access to non-academic books, whether fiction or nonfiction, becomes an even more distant dream.

In this situation, libraries open up a whole new world for some, offering the opportunity to read countless books that would otherwise be out of reach. These havens become even more essential in cultivating reading habits among little ones and developing future bookworms, transcending financial limitations.

Batighar Adarsha ​​Pathagar -- a library established by a local in 2010 with the slogan of "Come read books, enlighten yourself" -- is serving exactly these purposes.

One Md Kamruzzaman, founded the library with some of his friends in Tangail's Chowrakarra village while he was a student of the Criminology and Police Science Department of Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University.

He is currently serving as a sub-inspector of police.

A group of local youth volunteers now run the library.

Since its establishment, the library has been carrying out various activities. They have also set up small libraries in saloons, bus stands and railway stations to create reading habits among the people to build an enlightened society.

One such initiative involved the distribution of free books among underprivileged children yesterday, in hopes of sparking the love for books amongst them.

Four hundred children's books were distributed, free of charge, among 200 children studying in kindergarten to the eighth grade.

The children had joy in their eyes and excitement on their faces after receiving free books.

Khadija Akter, a fifth grader, said, "I like reading story books. I used to come to the library and read books there. So, I am really happy to receive the books today. It's the best gift I ever got."

Md Shajahan, president of Batighar Adarsha ​​Pathagar, inaugurated the book distribution programme.

The library's founder Kamruzzaman and other founding members Md Shakil Ahmed, Sumon Chowdhury, Ripon Miah, Sajjad Hossain, Md Zahid Hasan, Rifat Hasan, and Likhan Ahmed were also present at the event.

They said they distribute books free of charge to cultivate reading habits among children at an early age.