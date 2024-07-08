‘It’s for the apex court to settle’

PM says there’s no logic behind ongoing anti-quota demo

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday said quota issue for government jobs should be settled in the apex court.

"The High Court gave a verdict regarding the quota system and the movement is being conducted on a sub-judice issue. We can't say anything ... . Since the High Court gave the verdict, solutions should come from the court," she said.

The prime minister said this while Jubo Mohila League leaders met her at the Gono Bhaban marking the organisation's 22nd founding anniversary.

She said there is no logic for such a movement against the apex court verdict regarding restoration of the quota system in the public services.

"What is now going on in the name of movement [against quota] is a waste time on studies. I don't think it has any logic," she said.

Hasina reminded all that her government earlier rescinded the quota system in public services.

Questioning what benefit had come from the cancellation of the quota system, she said it was seen that the women were not getting chances as much as they were during the period of quota system.

She added that many people from remote areas and districts had been deprived of government jobs.

The premier said the deprived went to the High Court that declared the verdict (against the government decision to cancel the quota system). "We always honour the High Court verdict."

The premier asked the demonstrators to prove that they had passed PSC examinations.

On June 5, the HC declared illegal the October 4, 2018, circular of the public administration ministry regarding the abolishment of quotas, including those for freedom fighters, in first and second-class government jobs.

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Thursday last upheld the HC judgment.

About the pension scheme, Hasina, also the ruling Awami League president, said they have introduced the universal pension scheme for all in accordance with the party's election manifesto of 2008.

"Only the government officials get pension and others are being deprived. So, several pension schemes were announced as nobody can be deprived."

The PM said those involved in politics, including leaders of Jubo Mohila League, should join the pension scheme for their future.

Recalling the contribution of the organisation to different movements, she said the organisation was always on the streets during every movement and its leaders and activists were subjected to inhuman torture by police and armed cadres of the BNP.

"I have no word to denounce the inhuman torture carried out on the Jubo Mohila League leaders and activists. The attackers even did not show any mercy considering them women."

Hasina recalled the role of Jubo Mohila League in collecting the signature demanding release of her from jail during the tenure of the last caretaker government.

"We did not bow down to torture. We wanted one thing that is to establish democracy," she said.

The PM briefly described her government measures for the overall development of the country, including women empowerment.

Hasina also inaugurated the website of Jubo Mohila League, established on July 6, 2002.