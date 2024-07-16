It’s a shame that they call themselves Razakars: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday said it was a matter of great regret that protesters seeking quota reforms chanted slogans like "Who are you? Who am I? Razakar, Razakar."

"They don't know how the Pakistan occupation forces and Razakar Bahini tortured people in the country; they didn't see the inhuman torture and bodies lying on roads. So, they don't feel ashamed to call themselves Razakars," she said while addressing the signing ceremony of Annual Performance Agreements for the FY 2024-25 at the Prime Minister's Office.

"Our only target is to establish the spirit of the Liberation War. Lakhs of martyrs shed blood and lakhs of our mothers and sisters were tortured. We won't forget their contribution. We must keep that in mind."

The PM said her government took legal action against the war criminals involved in mass killing, looting, and torturing of women.

"Many of them were executed following trials and thus the repressed got justice," she said.

Hasina said, "I felt sorry when I heard yesterday the students of Ruqayyah Hall calling themselves Razakars. Do they know what happened there on March 25, 1971? Some 300 girls were killed, and 40 others were taken to the Pakistan camps and raped."

Referring to some gruesome incidents carried out by the Pakistan forces in 1971, the premier said the female students did not see these oppressions on streets in 1971. "So, they are not ashamed of calling themselves Razakars."

"What country are we in? What spirit do they believe in? What lesson did they learn? What did they learn? It is my question," she added.

Hasina said the Liberation War is a matter of our pride.

People left their homes and fought for independence risking their lives following the call of the father of the nation and achieved victory, she said.

Those who were in Razakar, Al-Badr, and Al-Shams Bahini unleashed inhuman torture on the people, she said, adding, "Don't forget it."

"We have to march forward with the spirit of the Liberation War after taking lessons from it," the PM said.

Those who were in power for 21 years after the assassination of the father of the nation on August 15, 1975, failed to give the country anything, she said.

Hasina said the pro-liberation force Awami League has changed the country with massive development work over the last 15 years after assuming power.

"Bangladesh is now a changed country ... Bangladesh has earned a dignified position on the global stage," she added.

"Let's take the country ahead. This Bangladesh will move ahead. We will move around the world keeping our heads high …"