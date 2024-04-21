It’s responsibility of govt, media to contain disinformation

Says Arafat

The government wants to create an excellent environment for journalists in Bangladesh, said State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat yesterday.

"We want to ensure all necessary things for the media so that they can work freely to facilitate free journalism and freedom of expression," he said.

The state minister was speaking at the "Meet the Reporters" programme organised by Dhaka Reporters' Unity at Segunbagicha in the capital.

Noting that lack of information creates the scope of sprouting misinformation and disinformation, the state minister said the government is working to bring necessary reform to allow journalists to get information from government sources within the shortest possible time.

Arafat sought the cooperation of journalists to prevent any falsehood against the government in the name of so-called criticism, saying the media must criticise the government if any mistake is made.

The state minister said it is the collective responsibility of the government and media to contain disinformation.

Regarding the Media Workers Act, he said instructions have been given to create a cell with two representatives from all journalist organisations to review the law.

After discussing with the members of this cell it will be finalised with their input. Then it will be taken to the Parliamentary Standing Committee within a short time and subsequently passed by the parliament, he added.