It's not an order, but a request

Bangladesh Police Service Association president softens tone on the recent statement released by the organisation accusing media of a 'smear campaign' against its members

Bangladesh Police Service Association (BPSA) President Monirul Islam today said that their recent statement regarding the publication of news about former and current police officials was a request to journalists, not an order.

'In our statement, we did not give any directives or orders. We have requested for proper verification before publishing any news, not only news on police," he said replying to a query after paying tribute to the victims of the Holey Artisan attack in Gulshan in 2016.

"This (request) can be done professionally by anyone. Whether to accept the request or not is up to you (media). We just made a request," Monirul, also the additional inspector general (Special Branch) of Police, said.

On June 21, the BPSA urged journalists to be more cautious and follow the principles of journalism properly while publishing any report about the police force in the future.

The association described the recent media reports, mainly on graft allegations against some former and current officials, as a "smear campaign" by the media.

It claimed the reports being run by print, electronic, and social media outlets are "partial, motivated, exaggerated, and misleading".

Different journalist organisations including The Editors' Council, Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists, Dhaka Union of Journalists, Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU), Crime Reporters Association of Bangladesh and Broadcast Journalist Center (BJC) strongly protested the BPSA statement.

Issuing separate statements, the journalist organisations, terming the BPSA statement a threat to independent journalism, said such a statement may encourage corruption.

Talking to reporters today, Monirul said, "We have always maintained that the force will not take responsibility for an individual's wrongdoings. We uphold and endorse this stance."

He, however, said sometimes information published in the media is exaggerated and presented partially. That's why we made the request in the statement, he added.