It’s ingrained in our political culture: speakers

The continuous pattern of election-centric violence against minorities is embarrassing for the nation, said speakers at a discussion yesterday.

It has been ingrained in our political culture. The removal of this shameful stain is crucial. The safety of minorities is not just their concern; rather, it's a critical national issue. Everyone must work together to ensure a prompt solution in this regard, they said.

Speakers made the remarks at a roundtable titled "Election-Centric Violence, Security of Minority Communities, and Accountability of Relevant Authorities," held by Arpita Sampatti Pratyarpan Ain Bastobayon Jatiyo Nagorik Samonway Cell at Jatiya Press Club.

Rights activist Sultana Kamal said, "The new generation should take on the responsibility to stop the violence against minorities. But we have to look after the new generation and what they have learned from society."

Advocate ZI Khan Panna said, "Currently, there is no law for the weak. There are laws for the strong. That's why you will see that strong minorities are not attacked, but the weak are. We have become accustomed to seeing this. Intellectuals won't be able to improve this situation; rather, the young generation can overcome it."

Prof MM Akash said, "Bangabandhu's Awami League and today's Awami League are not the same. Awami League has tried the war criminals of Jamaat. But before the recent election, the government was not as aggressive on Jamaat as it was on BNP. Maybe there was an understanding between them before the election."

Prof Mesbah Kamal said, "There is not much difference between the current situation and the situation during the Pakistani period. Socially and politically, we have not made much progress. But we did not want to see such a Bangladesh. I did not fight to see such a country."

Shamsul Huda, coordinator of the organisation, presented the keynote.

Prof Robayet Ferdous, Kajal Debnath, and Monindra Kumar Nath also spoke at the event.