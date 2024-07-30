It’s a flagrant deception

Says TIB on making protesters read statement in DB custody

Detaining quota reform protest coordinators as a "weapon to suppress" the movement and making them read a statement withdrawing their programme on video is "flagrant deception and unconstitutional", said Transparency International Bangladesh yesterday.

In a statement, the anti-graft watchdog condemned the act, terming it "hypocrisy and illegal".

"To justify human rights violations -- large-scale killings, detentions, and unjust actions -- carried out by law enforcement agencies and to suppress the movement, the government, ruling party, state-run institutions, and Detective Branch (DB) have employed false narratives that are "self-destructive, anti-people, and cruel theatrics," which people have no reason to trust," said TIB.

According to media reports, in the capital alone, over 200 cases have been filed indiscriminately against over 2,13,000 people in connection with violence in the movement, it said, adding that mass arrests are going on by law enforcement agencies.

In the statement, TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman said it is unethical and an abhorrent crime to force the coordinators of the movement to read out a statement in a video message to give up protests while under detention, following "abductions" in the DB headquarters under the ridiculous pretext of "providing safety."

"From what we have seen in the media, there are sufficient grounds to be concerned that the coordinators were under duress after abduction and torture under detention," he added.

Moreover, there is no legal basis for "abduction or detention for safety", he added.

"Abducting and detaining students for their role in a fully non-political and peaceful movement for genuine rights is a clear violation of Article 33 of the constitution. Similarly, coercing the coordinators to call off protests by reading out a statement is a violation of Article 35(4) of the constitution," he also said.

It is not baseless to surmise that such unconstitutional measures are being taken to forcibly deprive the students of their right to dissent and cover up the unprecedented use of force to control protests, said Iftekharuzzaman.

He also said human rights violations are occurring while individuals are subjected to mass arrests and harassment.

He added that although the arrest drive in different areas was to ensure accountability for only those responsible for the violence, media reports inform that students, professionals, and common people are being arrested arbitrarily.

Even incidents like arrests of juveniles of 13 to 17 years of age, along with general people who were not involved in the violence, have taken place, he further said.

"These are clear violations of the citizens' rights enshrined in the Constitution. At the same time, there are allegations of inhumane torture after abductions or arrest, ignoring the clear direction of the High Court, which is a blatant violation of human rights," he added.

Iftekharuzzaman further said the government, while trying to suppress the protests, has been resorting to lies since the very beginning to legalise unaccountable activities, including internet shutdowns.

He mentioned that it is clear that the government failed to comprehend a completely apolitical, peaceful protest and pushed it towards violence by applying force and giving a chance to the state agencies to abuse power.

Actions that violate the constitutional rights of citizens, including mass arrests, arbitrary cases, block raids, abductions, tortures, harassment of citizens, and the use of fake narratives to justify the same, must stop, he added.