‘It’s false and absurd’

Says Channel i on case against 5 directors

The Channel i authorities yesterday expressed deep concern over a case filed by Farzana Rashid Brownia against five of their directors in the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court.

In a statement issued by its Executive Director (Administration) Mohammad Masud, they demanded an end to the harassment caused by what they termed a "false" case.

The statement said the allegations -- including claims of non-payment of dues to Brownia, extortion demands of Tk 50 crore and threats -- are entirely false and absurd.

Channel i said Brownia was never a permanent employee of the organisation. She was hired to manage a programme called "Swarna Kishori," which was once aired on Channel i, and she was compensated for her role accordingly.

The "Swarna Kishori" programme was discontinued in November 2018, following a decision by the authorities. Therefore, any claim that Channel i owes dues to Brownia is irrelevant.

Channel i thinks this case might have been filed to obscure various personal matters and potentially harass or defame the five directors. The directors have decided to contest the false allegations legally.

Brownia, a presenter of Channel i and also a chairman of Swarna Kishori, filed the case against Shykh Seraj, chief news editor of Channel i and four others -- Zahir Uddin Mahmud Mamun, Mukit Majumder Babu, Abdur Rashid Majumder Parvez, and Riaz Ahmed Khan.