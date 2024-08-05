It’s a clear violation of human rights

Says Dr Kamal Hossain about law enforcers using lethal weapons on protesters

Excessive force and lethal weapons used by law enforce-ment agencies on unarmed protesters during recent quota reform protests was in clear violation of human rights and contradictory to democracy and justice, Gonoforum founder Dr Kamal Hossain said yesterday.

In a statement, Dr Kamal, also an eminent jurist, called for a neutral probe into the killings and tortures during the protests.

He said the probe should be done under the stewardship of international expertise and culprits be brought to justice.

"However, suppressing dissents or harassing common people on this pretext will in no way be acceptable," he added.

He slammed the government order to "shoot on sight" and denounced "extra-judicial killings" centring the protests.

A large number of students and citizens were killed during the nonpolitical movement while thousands of others were injured or detained, he said, expressing deep concern over a "mass detention" campaign by the law enforcement agencies.

He also expressed solidarity with the peaceful movement of students.

However, he said, state properties were damaged in violent activities centring the movement, which is not supportable.

He called for for punishment of culprits of subversive activities.

He also called upon the government to end harassment of students and mass detention, release all the detainees including students, and resume educational activities across the country to bring back respite in people's mind.