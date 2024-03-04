‘It’s absurd’

TIB on former land minister’s claims regarding overseas assets

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) yesterday said former land minister's explanation regarding his wealth abroad and its concealment in the national election affidavit is "unreasonable, absurd, and unacceptable."

In a statement, the anti-graft watchdog called on the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), National Board of Revenue (NBR), Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), Criminal Investigation Department (CID), and other agencies concerned to investigate his wealth abroad and its amount.

At a press conference at Jatiya Press Club on Saturday, Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, the immediate past land minister, acknowledged having assets abroad that he claimed were accrued through income generated from businesses outside of Bangladesh.

The press conference was called in response to a Bloomberg report on February 18 that said Saifuzzaman owned over 350 properties in the UK worth about £200 million and at least five properties in the US.

On December 29 last year, The Daily Star reported on a subset of Chowdhury's UK properties after Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of TIB, at a press conference three days earlier, disclosed that a minister had concealed assets abroad worth more than Tk 2,312 crore in his election affidavit.

TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman said they have prepared a dashboard containing information on the affidavits of the candidates of the last four national elections, and analysed the affidavits of 6,007 candidates to provide an overall, constituency-based, and party-wise analysis.

"The purpose is to provide information on the candidates and to present a comparative picture of the increase in their wealth and assets, as stated in the affidavits," he said.

TIB said the former minister's claim that he did not accumulate wealth abroad by taking money from home is "totally absurd" and mentioned that money laundering and other breaches of constitutional provisions cannot be investigated by a committee.

It called on the ACC, NBR, BFIU, and CID to thoroughly investigate whether the money has been laundered out of the country or not.