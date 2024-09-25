Italian PM calls for opening "new page" in ties with Bangladesh

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni remarked yesterday to open "a new page" on the relationship between Rome and Dhaka, saying Italians are friends of Bangladesh.

The Italian Prime Minister made the call when she met Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on the sideline of the annual UN General Assembly meeting at the UN headquarters in New York.

Professor Yunus briefly outlined the student-led mass uprising, which he said has created new opportunities in Bangladesh, pressing "the reset button" for the entire nation.

Meloni said Italy would support the Professor Yunus-led Interim Government to carry out vital reforms in key sectors.

"You can count on us," she said.

"Let's try to open a new page in our relationship," she added.

The Chief Adviser has urged the Italian leader to formalise migration from Bangladesh, paving the way for the entry of more Bangladeshi workers in Italy through the legal channels, which he said would cut risky illegal migration.

Meloni agreed, saying both nations should work together to stop illegal migration and conduct training for people planning to work in Italy.

Energy and Power adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan, Senior Secretary Lamiya Morshed and Chief of Protocol Khandaker Masudul Alam were present during the meeting.