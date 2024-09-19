It will help maintain law, order

Commissioned army officers have been given magistracy powers to ensure public service as well as law and order, said Home Affairs Adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury yesterday.

"The army has long been serving the people from the field. The people will get the benefits of the magistracy power of the army," the adviser said during the closing parade of the 40th BCS (Ansar) Cadre Officers and the 25th Batch (Male) Recruit Sepoy Basic Training at the Bangladesh Ansar and VDP Academy in Safipur, Gazipur.

The army is working to fill the vacuum created due to manpower shortages in law enforcement agencies.

The Bangladesh Army is a disciplined and people-friendly force, Jahangir said, adding that the general people will not face any problem communicating with the army personnel or asking for help.

Legal and disciplinary actions would be taken against police members absent from their duties between August 1 and September 17.

"Those who have not yet reported back to work will not be allowed to rejoin. The number of police personnel who did not return to duty is very small. In fact, those who are involved in misdeeds did not rejoin to work."

The adviser also sought cooperation from all to identify and bring to justice the police personnel involved in wrongdoings.

According to the Police Headquarters (PHQ), 187 police personnel were absent during the period.

They include a deputy inspector general, seven additional inspectors general, two superintendents of police, one additional SP, five assistant superintendents of police, five police inspectors, 14 sub-inspectors and sergeants, nine assistant sub-inspectors, seven nayeks and 136 constables, said a PHQ statement.

On Tuesday night, the government gave magistracy power to commissioned army officers with immediate effect for 60 days to improve law and order.

The officers will act as executive magistrates across the country, according to a circular of the public administration ministry.

An officer with magistracy power can arrest people and put them in custody. In self-defence and extreme need, the officer can open fire.