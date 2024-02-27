It will be good for industries if the workers are happy: Shahabuddin

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today said coordinated initiatives should be taken to face the challenges of foreign trade.

"Foreign trade is more challenging, competitive and knowledge-based than ever before," he said while delivering his speech as the chief guest at a function on the occasion of "National Textile Day-2024" at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC).

President Shahabuddin called for increasing the number of products in the country's export basket instead of relying on just a few products, and finding out new export destinations.

"Instead of relying on a few countries, we need to spread the market for our export products in all possible parts of the world," he said.

Alongside, he emphasised using diplomatic missions in this regard and asked to prioritise economic diplomacy.

Calling the workers as the driving force of manufacturing industries, he said, "Remember that you are not just running a business for profit. You have to take social responsibility seriously and guarantee fair rights and wages."

Saying that factories and workers complement each other, he said if the workers live happily, it will be good for the industry.

He also urged all concerned to be vigilant so that no vested quarter can spoil the environment of the production-oriented factories.

Besides, he said the government will always be with the industry to continue to increase productivity.

The president called upon all to welcome new technologies to meet the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution according to the demands of the international market.

For the expansion of the international market, businessmen, industrialists and investors should come forward with the aim of expanding technical education with modern technology and creating skilled human resources, he said.