It will be formed after talks with all stakeholders

The government will consult with all stakeholders of the media industry before forming the media reform commission, said Information Adviser Md Nahid Islam yesterday.

He was speaking at a discussion titled "Media Reform: Why and How?", organised by Media Support Network at Jatiya Press Club.

Over 50 journalists attended the event, voicing their frustrations over low salaries, the lack of wage board enforcement, and other issues plaguing the profession.

In response, Nahid said, "When discussions arise about issues like the wage board, we often see division among stakeholders [of the media sector], with editors and owners opposing it."

He emphasised the urgency of resolving wage issues, saying, "There can be no room for slave-like relationships between owners and journalists. Journalist organisations must act accordingly."

Nahid said while the government is working on this issue, the main resistance [against wage disparity] must come from the journalists themselves.

"We want to foster an environment that encourages young people to pursue this profession," he added.

Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to the chief adviser, said media freedom is non-negotiable for the interim government.

Shafiqul called for greater activism among journalists to drive reform in the sector.

"Traditional activism has failed because journalist leaders have accepted government plots in areas like Baridhara, Purbachal, and Uttara. They've secured licenses for underground newspapers and exploited journalists for their own benefit," he said.

He urged field-level journalists to speak out against these practices.

Faruk Wasif, director general of the Bangladesh Press Institute, said despite being a part of the "fourth estate" of the country, journalists have long been overlooked.

He proposed that media owners should be restricted to holding only one media license, adding, "We must put an end to the flow of black money into the media."

He also highlighted the low wages of journalists, saying, "Some say journalists are often paid less than garment workers. But it's because garment workers speak out against injustices, they take to the streets -- they continue to bleed even today."

"But while journalists constantly call for higher wages, what have they and their leaders actually done to address this?" he asked.

In her keynote speech, Jimi Amir, convenor of the Media Support Network, outlined seven challenges confronting the profession and proposed several solutions for the reform commission to consider in order to enhance professionalism in the sector.