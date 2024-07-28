It was a plot to cripple the economy

Says PM while visiting wounded in Nitor

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday said the recent violence in the country was part of a conspiracy to reduce Bangladesh to a nation of beggars by crippling the economy.

She said this after visiting the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedic Rehabilitation (Nitor), popularly known as Pangu hospital, in the capital.

Hasina, also the chief of Awami League, once again said it is up to the country's people to try the culprits who were behind the deadly violence.

"So many families have been affected. Who is responsible for this?" she asked.

She narrated how the BNP-Jamaat alliance unleashed a reign of terror and arson attacks in 2001, in 2013-2015 and after that in 2023.

Referring to the killings of AL activists and police personnel during the recent mayhem, the premier asked what kind of politics is this.

Briefly describing various steps taken by her government regarding the quotas in government jobs, Hasina questioned the motive of the student movement.

She said the agitating students declared a "complete shutdown" that led to the destruction of state properties and killing of a number of people.

"My question to the people of this country is, what was my fault? I am working for the welfare of the people to upgrade their lives and livelihoods. Is that my fault?"

The PM said she repeatedly requested the agitating students to have patience as their wishes will be fulfilled by the apex court and the government is also in favour of them.

She questioned why the "complete shutdown" continued after the apex court issued status-quo on the quota issue making no quota in the government jobs.

"I don't know why their shutdown was not stopped despite meeting all of their demands."

Hasina urged the people to stand against violence and support the government's efforts to maintain peace and progress.

"I do not want to see mothers losing their children like this. I have lost my parents; I know the pain. I seek cooperation from all to prevent such tragedies," she said referring to the deaths.

The premier reiterated that her government would do everything to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

She said the government will provide artificial limbs to those who need them.

During her visit to the Pangu hospital, the PM enquired about the treatment of the injured people.

Nitor Director Kazi Shamim Uzzaman apprised the PM of treatment of the injured.

Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen and State Minister for Health Rokeya Sultana, and former health minister AFM Ruhal Haque were present.

PM VISITS SETU BHABAN

Later in the day, Hasina visited Setu Bhaban to witness the damage caused by the recent violence.

She inspected the vandalised floors and the premises of the building.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader and other senior ministry officials were present.

They briefed the premier about the vandalism and arson attacks that took place on July 18.