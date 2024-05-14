It is not important to BNP

Says Nazrul Islam

US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu's Dhaka visit is not important to BNP, said the party's Standing Committee Member Nazrul Islam Khan.

"We are more concerned about the situation in the country," he said while responding to journalists' questions after a meeting of the BNP's Liaison Committee at the party chairperson's Gulshan office yesterday.

He said the people of the country have always solved their own problems.

"We thank those who want to support the legitimate movement of the people. And we condemn anyone who opposes it," he said.

Nazrul said BNP is in discussions with like minded parties that are part of the movement to restore democracy in the country.

"Neither the BNP nor our alliance believes in violent movements. The government engages in violence and has blamed us for it in the past."