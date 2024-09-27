‘It had no legal basis’

Says DU Shibir secretary on 1990 decision to ban the group on campus

There is no legal basis for the Dhaka University Paribesh Parishad's decision to ban Islami Chhatra Shibir from the campus, SM Farhad, general secretary of the DU unit of Shibir, claimed yesterday.

At a press briefing held at the TSC, Farhad argued that according to the Dhaka University Order, 1973, only the Senate, Syndicate, and Academic Council have the jurisdiction to make such decisions.

"Some student organisations reached a consensus to ban Shibir, but their opinion had no validity as they are not the legal authorities regarding such matters," Farhad said.

In 1990, after the fall of Ershad, the Paribesh Parishad -- a platform consisting of DU authorities and student representatives -- banned the activities of Shibir, an associated student body of Jamaat, a party that opposed Bangladesh's independence and supported the Pakistan army during the Liberation War.

Farhad's shibir identity came to light on Sunday night, a day after Abu Shadik (Kayem), revealed himself as DU Shibir president.

Farhad is a student of the 2017-18 academic session at the Institute of Social Welfare and Research.

Responding to allegations of practicing secret politics, Farhad said, "Hundreds of our leaders and activists have gone missing or paid with their lives. We couldn't reveal our identity for fear of being killed by the Awami fascist government."

He said until 2009, Shibir practiced politics openly whenever possible.

Denying accusations of Shibir's involvement in violence, Farhad said, "If you search on Google, you'll find that all incidents of cutting veins are linked to Chhatra League, not Shibir."

When asked whether many Shibir leaders were involved in formulating the nine-point demand of the anti-discrimination student movement, he said, "Everyone forgot their party identity, regardless of their views, during the student uprising. As a result, taking credit for whose plan was implemented contradicts the spirit of the movement."